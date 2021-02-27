Drive by the site of Defiance’s latest speculative building along Domersville Road (Ohio 281) in the coming weeks and you’ll see plenty of activity.
That’s because a structure in the new Harmon Business Park, site work for which has been underway since November, is expected to go up soon.
Steel roof trusses arrived at the site this week and sit atop two truck beds at the site, located just north of the Maumee River and directly west of Domersville Road. The eventual plan for the park — being developed by NAI Harmon Group, Toledo — is to continue westward toward the Carpenter Road Johns Manville plant.
The project’s general contractor — Logan Creek Construction Co. of Oregon (near Toledo) — began installing the underground infrastructure late last year for a new 80,000-square-foot speculative building and a road bed (Commerce Drive) which will extend 600 feet west from Domersville Road. The building’s purpose is to attract a new, or expanding, industry to the site.
According to Mayor Mike McCann, who helped bring NAI Harmon Group to town approximately five years ago, work on the first speculative building in the park should be completed around August.
“Many people have worked hard and knocked down several roadblocks to bring a spec building to Defiance,” he told The Crescent-News on Thursday. “It has taken the whole community to make this happen and it’s finally happening. All I can say is, thanks Defiance!”
The Defiance County Community Improvement Corporation (CIC) served as the conduit for the transaction that provided 78 acres to NAI Harmon for the project. The land was purchased by the city of Defiance for $2 million, while NAI Harmon put up the money to develop the infrastructure.
The CIC’s new executive director, Erika Willitzer — hired late last year — is confident an industry can be found quickly for the building.
“We’ve been receiving a lot of interest for that site, and I think it’s just a matter of time before we land something there,” she said. “And once we do, I think it’s going to be a multiplier event and it’s going to be a ripple effect. That’s my hope and what I see happening eventually.”
The comment refers to continuing plans to develop the park with a number of businesses and industries in coming years. McCann believes this will happen sooner rather than later.
He said two more speculative buildings there are in the works — one by NAI Harmon and another by a separate developer. He expects work on those to begin this year.
