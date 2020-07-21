Defiance’s annual ribfest, scheduled in September, has been cancelled this year due to the coronavirus situation.
The event had been set for Sept. 26 but the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau (DDVB) decided recently to call things off this year. This would have been the 13th ribfest.
“We laid out a lot of different options and different opportunities to do things maybe a little differently,” said Kirstie Mack, the DDVB’s executive director. “Ultimately, we didn’t see any good avenues to keep everybody safe. The social distancing was definitely something we did not see we could even work with. We looked at some different options for the vendors ... . We don’t see this virus going away by the end of September.”
She said the ribfest brings in about 7,500 participants on average, confined mostly to a four-block area in downtown Defiance. The highest number, Mack indicated, was 10,000 participants.
Mack was disappointed by the cancellation, but felt it was necessary given the circumstances.
“It’s disappointing,” she said. “We were all hoping back in March that by the beginning of summer this would have started to fizzle out and we would be able to hold some of our events in summer 2020. Unfortunately, that’s hasn’t happened, but has given us some opportunities to look at different ways of doing things and hopefully make (ribfest) 2021 really exciting.”
She said the decision followed a recent DDVB board meeting, which was preceded by a committee session.
In addition to Defiance’s decision, Napoleon officials had postponed that city’s ribfest from June 26 to Aug. 29, but last week they cancelled the event.
DDVB also postponed Defiance’s annual Independence Day fireworks display, and had been hoping that something could still be held today. But Mack was not optimistic Monday that this would go forward.
“We’re still holding out hope for those,” she said, but added that the “hope is dwindling, at least in my mind.”
DDVB paid a deposit of $8,750 to the fireworks provider, utilizing its share of city hotel/motel tax funds money and cash from fundraisers, according to Mack. She said this amount — representing half the cost — can be put toward next year’s Independence Day display.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.