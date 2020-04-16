The likely impact of the coronavirus situation on local government revenues may delay Defiance’s planned resurfacing program this year.
With many business shut down during the coronavirus remediation period, local government officials everywhere are bracing for a temporary reduction in revenues, and have started to discuss courses of action.
Defiance City Hall is among them, with Finance Director John Lehner telling city council Tuesday night that some capital projects might be put on hold until municipal finances become more clear.
Lehner’s biggest concern is that the depressed economic activity will reduce revenue from the city’s 1.8% income. One sixth of this revenue source goes to capital improvements.
According to the 2020 city budget, some $1.8 million is expected to be generated from this source for city infrastructure projects and equipment purchases.
As such, the city has decided to put a hold on street resurfacing projects, at least for now, according to Lehner.
These were expected to cost some $675,000, with $475,000 coming from the capital improvements budget and $200,000 from the streets budget. (The latter is funded with gas taxes and license plate fees.)
The decision reflects the uncertainty of the coronavirus situation’s impact on the income tax and gas taxes. With less people working and driving, the city is expecting to receive less money from those two sources.
“We just don’t have a sense of what that impact will be,” said Lehner.
He held out the possibility that the resurfacing projects could still occur this year, but he noted that there is a “small window” in securing a contract with a paving contractor.
“I would say it’s possible, but certainly it’s one of the ones (expenditures) we’re going to have to hold off on before we go out on bid,” said Lehner.
Resurfacing work had been planned this year on Kiser Road, Emory Street, Chippewa Drive, Fifth Street and Sessions Street among others, as well as for two parking lots — now gravel — at the reservoir property. One is at the boat dock, the other is just north of the reservoir.
Cracksealing and mastic treatment — a form of sealing — also was planned on some streets as part of the aforementioned $675,000, but will be delayed under this plan as well.
If the projects are put off, Lehner said that shouldn’t mean that they can’t be undertaken a year from now.
“I don’t think that anything that might get put off this year would not be able to go forward a year from now,” he said. “There might be some financial pain that extends, but certainly by the time we’re talking about revenues for 2021, you’d think you’d be back to something normal.”
The city normally puts the succeeding year’s budget together in early fall, with city council then ultimately deciding which projects will be funded.
Projects that aren’t expected to be impacted this year and will go forward include a significant upgrade of streets and drainage in the Ottawa Avenue corridor, reconstruction of Karnes Avenue’s concrete section and improvement of the East Side Park (formerly Compo Park), between Karnes and Ottawa avenues.
Large amounts of grant money provided through the state is helping make those projects possible.
“At this point we’re looking at wanting to take advantage of the grant programs,” Lehner explained. “... I assume those grant funds will still be available. Those things would move forward.”
