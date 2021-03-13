BOWLING GREEN — While Defiance’s Highway Patrol post on Baltimore Road has a new commander, the man he succeeds is now in charge of a neighboring post where his troopers will remain responsible for patrolling some roads in the Defiance six-county area.
Lt. Robert Ashenfelter departed the Defiance post in January after more than five years in the position, then assumed command of the Patrol’s Bowling Green post on Feb. 1. Lt. Rustun Schack took over as Defiance’s post commander on March 1 (see related story Page A1).
The BG post patrols roads in Wood and Henry counties.
For Ashenfelter, 54, the move puts him closer to home. A graduate of Perrysburg High School, he continued to live in that community during his tenure at the Defiance post, and now he’s only minutes from his front door.
The BG post is located on Ohio 582, just west of I-75 and north of Bowling Green.
“Wood County is my home area and it puts me closer to home,” he told The Crescent-News during an interview earlier this week.
But he said he “thoroughly enjoyed my time in Defiance.” Noting the “great group of people” he worked with, Ashenfelter made mention of “a lot of great public support and partnerships out there.”
Like Defiance, the BG post has 12 troopers, four sergeants and one lieutenant (commander), according to Ashenfelter. But unlike Defiance it has a radio dispatch center, one that is responsible for two posts (BG and Toledo), bumping total personnel to 30.
“It’s everything I expected it to be,” said Ashenfelter of his new assignment. “Ultimately it’s the same job with a different number of people. The dispatch center brings a whole other area of responsibility as well.”
The new post also covers more road responsibilities, as it includes Interstate 75, which runs throughout Ohio and from Florida to Canada, presenting many challenges for law enforcement.
“We do hit it hard,” said Ashenfelter. “Just like the turnpike, I-75 runs the length of the state ... so there’s a lot of heavy traffic and a lot of criminal interdiction and a lot of safety issues that come into play.”
As with his Defiance post assignment, his troopers also will patrol four-lane U.S. 24, but in a different county (Henry) than with his previous assignment. Add to this routes like U.S. 6 and U.S. 20, and the BG post has a lot of work to do.
“We’re busy on all of those,” he said.
In beginning his new assignment — the latest in a Highway Patrol career that spans more than 22 years — Ashenfelter takes a philosophical approach to his mission.
“Public safety is not something that is confined to the boundaries of a specific county, city or even state,” adding that “we need each other to survive and flourish.” That goes for crimes committed across jurisdictional lines.
“The network that we all work among us definitely improves the more people we meet,” he said.
Noting a quotation from author and consultant Peter Grazier, Ashenfelter said he has adopted the motto “none of us is as smart as all of us.”
“I’ve kind of always lived that motto, and the more diverse experiences and more places we work and work together we all know so much more,” he said.
