Defiance’s Northtowne Mall has some new businesses occupying previously empty spaces — some of which have not seen tenants in quite some time.
Built in 1986, the shopping complex was originally a hot bed of activity with a variety of merchants and patrons. However, over time the location was plagued with a decline in mall go-ers and some stores seemingly disappeared. It was a situation that affected malls across America — the era of mega shopping centers were over.
“People are shopping more and more online and that’s what hurt us,” said Northtowne’s director, Teresa Page.
Despite these changes in consumer habits, Northtowne Mall continued on. Big box stores like Dunham’s, Marshall’s and Ollie’s came into the fold, taking up multiple spaces where shops were previously set up. On top of that, Bath and Body Works, Maurices, Nails U.S.A. and Hot Rice stayed on as long-time occupants.
Although Northtowne Cinema closed its doors, a new updated theater will be returning to the mall soon with an expectant opening in February, said Page. On top of that, a few small businesses have joined the mall family.
Taco Fam Express, LaBo’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese and Simply from Scratch Bakery are all recent 2022 additions that patrons can now experience at the mall. A couple of these businesses are utilizing the complex as a second location like Elvira Guerrero, co-owner of Taco Fam Express with her husband, Hector.
The Guerreros have a carryout business in Napoleon, El Gordito, that they started over eight years ago, with 20 years of experience in the restaurant field under their belt. Elvira focuses on business management and Hector is the cook behind all of the recipes on their menu. They are a tight-knit family-run business and although they always wanted to have a second location in Defiance, Elvira admitted that Northtowne Mall was not the vision.
“I thought the mall was dead,” she admitted truthfully. “But they have the new theater coming and I heard there are apartments coming at some point around the mall, so I thought we’d give it a try.”
Guerrero explained that the goal was to gain a majority of their sales through DoorDash, a third-party food delivery app. Expectations were relatively low in regard to foot traffic and they did not come to Northtowne Mall with the presumption of being busy in-person.
“I’m very surprised. We’ve actually been doing pretty good with just foot traffic,” she revealed and said the first two days they opened they kept running out of food.
“As far as comparing to my other restaurant, there have been days here where we have done better than in Napoleon.”
Guerrero submitted the paperwork to convert from a pop-up to a long-term occupant last month. Needless to say, the reputation of Northtowne Mall and the reality of it surprised her and staff, and they want to stay.
Even Dustin LaBo, co-owner of LaBo’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese with wife, Crystal, had a bleak outlook at first.
A representative from J.J. Gumberg Co., the Pittsburgh-based real estate company that owns the mall property, approached the LaBos with the desire to move them into the food court at Northtowne.
“They wanted us in here, and it was kind of one of those things that I had to think about,” Dustin said.
He explained that he had worked at Northtowne Mall some 13 or 14 years ago at an electronics store. Even back then, he said, it was half empty.
LaBo’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese already had a location in Bryan. Although he wanted a second location, he did not think it would be this soon considering they had opened up just a year and a half ago.
However, he got to thinking about Hot Rice, which has managed success despite everything and figured they would give it a try. The support from the Defiance community has been “awesome,” Dustin raved.
Perhaps the one who knew of the mall’s potential the most was JoAnne Leaman, owner and head baker of Simply from Scratch Bakery. Leaman, like Taco Fam Express, currently operates in the mall on a pop-up permit. However, she is no stranger to renting out space there.
Simply from Scratch started in Leaman’s own home. However, in 2021, she gave her business a temporary storefront by creating a seasonal pop-up store right inside Northtowne Mall. She reported that she did so well, she wanted to do it again the following year.
The most attractive quality about the mall as a business location, she said, was the cheap rent. Before her first pop-up, she checked out other locations where previous businesses like D-Town and Bulldog BBQ had settled, and found the prices too high. The rent at the mall, however, was over half those prices.
Her pop-up in 2021 was more akin to a gift shop, with pre-baked goods for sale. In 2022, she renovated the space across from Marshall’s and created a bakery, and now bakes there on site throughout the day. She has reported three times the amount of sales since opening up in the mall again. Due to this success, she has been able to hire on more staff too and she is actually working on being a fully licensed kitchen with permanent occupancy.
“My profit isn’t super high,” she admitted. “I could raise my prices and have more profit. But as long as I can pay everybody, have a good customer base and get what I need to do what I do, I am okay with making a smaller profit margin. I just like baking.”
Small business mentalities like this may help the mall revitalize itself. Unlike franchises, Taco Fam Express, LaBo’s and Simply from Scratch thrive off personalizing experiences for their customer bases and giving them quality products.
Guerrero sources all her meat from a small butcher in Pandora, and when it’s seasonal, her produce comes from local farmers. LaBo’s Gourmet Grilled Cheese offers weekly feature sandwiches with some of the most eccentric ingredients like camel meat.
They both believe in no “secret” kitchens and patrons can watch them prep, cut and cook right in front of them. Simply from Scratch is constantly experimenting for its customers, creating menu items that were not previously offered, but instead suggested by the consumers themselves. Currently, the business is trying to perfect a Danish recipe for them.
However, more work needs to be done, said Guerrero.
“I think that until they make it (the mall) an experience, people are not going to come,” she surmised.
“I think the mall gets a bad rep,” Leaman shared her thoughts. “It’s a dead mall, but it’s not really a dead mall. It could be something great again, but I think it needs to be more small businesses and not so much big box stores.”
“I think what they (J.J. Gumberg) are doing ... if you give it a little bit of time, it’ll be booming again,” LaBo predicted. “The food court is part of that, but there is a lot of a bigger picture to it ... but I think it helps.”
