Defiance's next administrator has been named, and he's well known in local circles.
Mayor Mike McCann announced at Defiance City Council's meeting Tuesday night — the last of the year — that Ryan Mack, currently a county commissioner, eventually will replace Jeff Leonard, 64, who plans to retire in 2022.
Not only did council consent to Mack's appointment Tuesday, members also approved an ordinance creating a temporary assistant administrator position for him. Additionally, council took action on five other legislative items, including an ordinance setting up a tax increment financing district for a northside business development (see related story).
Mack, 41, will serve as the assistant administrator to Leonard — where he can learn the ropes before taking over — and earn a salary of $75,000 (on annual basis). But the position will be eliminated when Mack takes over and Leonard steps aside (on June 30).
Council had met in executive session with McCann last week to discuss the proposal.
A wounded Afghanistan War Army veteran, Mack is not only well known in government circles as he's a Defiance County native and his parents are Jeff and Cindy Mack of Defiance. Jeff is a retired Defiance police officer who served many years on the force while Mack has been active in community affairs, having served for some time as executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
This familiarity was no small consideration for McCann.
"One of the key things that I wanted was somebody that knew the community and the community knew," explained McCann during an interview Tuesday. "That was important to me as opposed to bringing somebody in who might be a seasoned administrator that the city didn't know and didn't know the city — because I think we can deal with any things that Ryan may need to work with on the administration.
"This is a big win for the city — that we're able to fill it with a position with somebody that's got his experience and his knowledge of the community," McCann added. "I don't think there's a better candidate out there."
A Republican, Mack was elected to his second four-year term as county commissioner in 2018, so he would have faced a decision about whether to seek re-election in 2022. The filing deadline for filing election petitions with the county board of elections is 4 p.m. on Feb. 2.
Mack will resign as a county commissioner effective Dec. 31, with the Defiance County Republican Party Central Committee then seeking replacements and appointing his successor for the remaining year of his term. Mack's commissioner seat will be up for election in November 2022 for a new four-year term along with one other commissioner seat.
He said during an interview Tuesday that "with Jeff planning to retire I just see this as an opportunity to serve the community in a different capacity. Jeff Leonard has done some amazing things in his tenure as administrator and they're big shoes to fill, but I was raised in a household that gave back to the community — that's what we wanted to do was make the community, the City of Defiance a better place, and I hope to continue that tradition."
McCann recalled that about a year ago Mack — who also had worked as a representative for U.S. 5th District Congressman Bob Latta's office before his election to commissioner — told him he would be interested in replacing Leonard when he retired.
"... and I filed that away," the mayor said. "I liked Ryan. I knew that we could work well together."
About a half dozen other candidates were on McCann's radar as well, but he recalled that he kept returning to Mack.
"... it became pretty apparent to us a couple months ago at least that Ryan was going to be our guy," he noted.
Leonard has been the city's administrator for nearly 18 years, having been appointed to the position in 2004 by the incoming mayor at that time, Bob Armstrong. Previous to that, Leonard had served as the city's finance director since 1992.
