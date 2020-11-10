Defiance’s new leaf vacuum truck has arrived, and is in full use.
City council approved the purchase of the “Spartan” vehicle made by Bonnell Industries Inc., last month. And the equipment was employed in the clearing of neighborhood leaves for the first time eight days ago, according to the city’s assistant director of service, D.J. Zeedyk.
“I think it’s great,” he said Monday. “It does a great job. I wish had a couple of them. This one only takes one guy to operate.”
“It’s absolutely great,” said Rob Cereghin, the city’s director of service. “We got one of our guys trained on it. He’s doing a great job with it. It just does a great job and looks like you raked the yard, and the leaves are gone.”
The cost is $216,000 over five years, at which point the city will take ownership of the truck.
The city likes the one-piece unit because it can be operated by a single crew member.
The driver stays in the vehicle as the vacuum sucks up leaves raked to the street or curb by residents. He can maneuver a hose on the right side of the truck to ensure all the leaves are removed.
More traditional equipment used by the city for years requires city workers to rake the leaves into the leaf loader. The equipment is towed behind a truck, and several workers are needed.
“This one only takes one guy to operate,” said Zeedyk of the new vacuum. “You don’t need another guy to rake. The old vacuum took a four-man operation.”
The old equipment is still being employed, according to city officials, and the combination — along with favorable weather — is allowing the city to maintain its leaf pickup schedule.
The schedule for the next six days includes:
• Tuesday: south of Riverside Cemetery.
• Wednesday: east of the Auglaize River, north of the railroad.
• Thursday: east of the Auglaize River, south of the railroad.
• Friday: north of the Maumee River, east of Clinton Street.
• Monday: north of the Maumee River, west of Clinton Street.
• Tuesday, Nov. 17: Holgate Avenue to Grove Street.
Zeedyk explained that leaf pickup will continue until Thanksgiving, although the new equipment could be used to pick up a few remaining piles here and there.
That is more difficult to do with the older equipment. Whereas the new truck is devoted only to leaf pickup, trucks used with the old equipment are converted to snowplow duty when winter arrives.
Collected leaves are deposited next the city’s wastewater treatment plant on Ohio 281 (next to the General Motors plant). They are then taken away by a Findlay company.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.