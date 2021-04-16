LIMA — The Ohio Department of Transportation's District 1 here has announced that Defiance's new Purple Heart Bridge was named the "2020 Outstanding New Short Span" during an annual awards presented last month by the Association for Bridge Construction and Design (ABCD).
The Clinton Street bridge, which carries state routes 15, 18 and 66 over the Maumee River in downtown Defiance, was closed in February 2019 for the $8.3 million project that completely replaced the old structure. It was dedicated the Purple Heart Bridge in December 2019 when it opened to traffic.
Serving as the general contractor for the Ohio Department of Transportation (ODOT) on the project was Great Lakes Construction, Hinckley. The consultant on the project was Burgess & Niple, Columbus.
"It takes many partnerships to successfully pull off a large bridge reconstruction project like this," said ODOT District Deputy Director, Chris Hughes. "We are grateful for all of the time and effort put into this project by Burgess & Niple, Great Lakes Construction, and the City of Defiance to make this project a reality. Going almost a year without the main river crossing in Defiance was a major inconvenience for the local community, and we appreciate their patience and sacrifices. In the end, I believe that this is a bridge everyone can be proud of."
The Clinton Street structure was one of three bridges in Ohio honored during a virtual presentation organized by the Northeast Ohio chapter of ABCD.
"The City of Defiance is absolutely thrilled and honored to have the new Purple Heart Bridge recognized with this award," said Mayor Mike McCann. "We thank the Association for Bridge Construction and Design for this prestigious award."
McCann highlighted several elements that were crucial to the city in the project development and those that made this project a standout:
• the bridge provides the only downtown crossing of the Maumee River for both pedestrians/bicyclists and motorists.
• the replacement project gave the city an opportunity to incorporate additional amenities to improve pedestrian and bike access.
• the project expands the greenspace and riverfront development to highlight the natural and historic features of the location.
• a path under the north side of the bridge and two lookout areas were included for individuals to view the river and its nearby confluence with the Auglaize River, the former location of Fort Defiance.
• the bridge aesthetics reflect historic aspects of the city and photographs of previous bridges are incorporated in plaques at the outlooks.
Defiance resident Bashar Kanouh — ODOT's project engineer for the new bridge's construction — accepted the award on behalf of the City of Defiance and ODOT.
"Working on this project has been a good experience," he said. "In my 30-year career, this project was some of the most unique work I have ever done, and we have received a lot of positive feedback."
