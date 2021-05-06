Planning for Saturday’s lilac festival in downtown Defiance — the first major event of 2021 here — is virtually completed (see related story Page A1), but there is plenty of work going on to prepare for other events that are on their way back this year as well.
“We’re happy to be back in business with life returning to normal,” said Defiance Mayor Mike McCann. “We’re looking forward to the lilac festival, we’re looking forward to the jazz fest, we are looking forward to the ribfest, and the fireworks.”
Outside of those major festivities, some things have come back already in Defiance.
For example, the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau’s Chocolate Walk involving downtown businesses was held earlier this year with all 400 tickets selling out. Much smaller things, such as the Defiance Community Cultural Council’s (DCCC) free movies at the Stroede Center for the Arts, also are back with a feature (“A Night at the Opera”) planned at 7:30 p.m. Saturday.
Mack said the Chocolate Walk went “very well” and served as an icebreaker for the other events, but the lilac festival is on “a much larger scale,” she noted. And its the first major downtown event since the Maumee Valley Car Club’s (MVCC) annual car show in August 2020.
The show was the only major event in Defiance last year as the jazz fest, ribfest and annual fireworks display were all canceled. Not so this year.
All groups involved in these events are planning their respective festivities.
The DDVB, for example, is working on the city’s annual fireworks display, set for Friday, July 2, at Kingsbury Park.
That event will have a little different twist this year as organizers are planning to close the East Second Street bridge over the Auglaize River, according to DDVB Director Kirstie Mack. This will allow attendees a better view, she indicated.
“It’s something new we are trying this year,” Mack stated. “It’s just a new amenity.”
The fireworks date also will coincide with the car club’s second scheduled cruise-in this year.
The first cruise-in will be held downtown on Friday, June 4, while a third is planned there on Friday, Aug. 6. On each of these Fridays, “A Family Fun Day” will be held downtown for kids as well, according to Mack.
Downtown streets will be blocked for the cruise-ins as will some other streets for the July 2 fireworks, she noted.
Not long after the fireworks will come the Defiance Jazz Festival, scheduled this year on July 10 in Kingsbury Park. If it rains, the event will be moved to Community Auditorium.
And then there’s MVCC’s downtown car show scheduled for Aug. 28.
“We’re super excited to get out and enjoy seeing our cruisers and rides, and hopefully get the public outside enjoying events and bringing folks to our downtown,” said MVCC’s treasurer, Christy Feeney, about the club’s coming activities. “Obviously, we’re still respecting COVID mask mandates for those who feel the need.”
But no event in Defiance may be bigger than the annual fall ribfest, planning for which is well underway, with DDVB opening a new fundraiser at Saturday’s lilac festival.
Raffle tickets will be on sale for $20 each or six for $100. Proceeds will be used to help fund the ribfest scheduled downtown on Sept. 25, with a drawing on Aug. 23 for three prizes.
The top prize includes ribfest admission tickets, a half-hog and privileges to use DDVB’s 325 Clinton St. office restroom during the Sept. 25 event.
Some 500 tickets will be available for purchase.
“It’s a great way to be able to raise some additional funds leading up to the event because we weren’t able to have it last year,” explained Mack. “Some of the funding that came in during 2019 we had to reallocate in 2020 for the basic operating budget, so this will give us a good start to promote the event and help fund the entertainment for this year’s event.”
The DCCC is hoping to restore events this year as well, including its “Music in Your Parks” series and others at the Stroede Center.
As with all events, Mack noted that officials will be “working with the (county) health department and working through all the CDC regulations and figuring out ways to do them by following all those regulations.”
