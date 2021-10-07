Defiance’s leaf pickup will get underway officially Tuesday with the streets department as well equipped as ever for the annual task.
City workers actually have been out already to get a jump on things with a new vacuum truck that scoops up leaves with a moveable hose and mulches them without the operator leaving the cab. The city now has two such vehicles as the first one came on board last year.
Mayor Mike McCann’s administration liked that first vehicle so much it asked city council earlier this year to approve purchase of a second unit. Council did just that in July for a price of $218,294.21, to be repaid over five years.
These vehicles reduce manpower requirements, according to the city’s director of service, D.J. Zeedyk, and they also allow for more thorough cleanup.
“It’s a one-man operation,” he explained. “... It does a much better job with much less manpower.”
However, the city has retained its old leaf loader which requires workers to rake leaves, and can be used if necessary, Zeedyk indicated.
When this year’s leaf pickup program begins Tuesday on Holgate Avenue, crews are expected to find a limited number of leaves down due to warmer temperatures that are not expected to drop much over the next week.
“The colors are hardly changing,” said Zeedyk Wednesday, adding hat “I’m afraid they’re going to drop at one time.”
The city plans to pick up leaves until Dec. 7, with at least four passes across all areas of town. Zeedyk said the city is divided into seven areas for purposes of leaf pickup.
“This year it’s going to be a bit of a trial and error,” he noted. “If everything works out fine the whole city will get picked up with two machines and two people, but we’re not sure. ... Last year that one machine was successful. We’re hoping to do a nice job.”
Residents are asked to rake their leaves to the street, but not into the street. They also should avoid raking leaves next to their vehicles or around a utility pole or post.
No yard waste or brush will be accepted in leaf piles.
Once the city picks up leaves they will be taken to Defiance’s compost site on Ohio 281, next to the city’s wastewater treatment plant. But as in recent years, the leaves will not be composited by the city, but taken away at no charge by a contractor.
The schedule for next week includes:
• Tuesday: streets from Holgate Avenue to Grove Street, including the west corporation limits along Baltimore Road.
• Wednesday: streets from Grove Street to Riverside Avenue.
• Thursday: streets south of Riverside Cemetery.
• Friday: streets east of the Auglaize River and north of the railroad track.
Additional schedules will be available on the city’s website and in The Crescent-News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.