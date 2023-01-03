With the holidays ending, City of Defiance crews will begin taking down decorations this week, bringing to a close an effort that began approximately two months ago.
The first week of November is when the city begins to set up the first of its decorations around town, according to Rob Cereghin, the city’s parks director.
“It takes us a good three weeks, because I like to have everything turned on as soon as Thanksgiving is over (when) the lights come on. It takes us a good three-four weeks (to set them up),” he said.
A group known as the Holiday Decorating Committee and connected to the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau, leads the annual decorative effort. Committee members write letters to different organizations in the area and ask for donations, according to Cereghin.
“They give the donation money and then the committee sits down and we find out what displays we want and what looks nice and (what to) buy,” he said.
According to Ann Melton, a founding member of the committee, within the last few years, the commission has operated under the umbrella of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau. The commission meets about six to eight times each year, she noted.
Melton, who formed the committee in 2002, recalled the reason for doing so.
“One Christmas there were no decorations downtown and we didn’t understand,” she said. “So we talked to Mike Schultz, and he was the executive director of the Chamber. ... I was just so disappointed because ever since I was a child there had been decorations downtown.”
Melton said the interest to help set up the decoration at the time was low, so community members got together and founded the committee.
“We got together and we talked to the Chamber,” she explained. “We just started talking with some friends and we got the committee together, then it just went from there!”
In addition to Melton, current holiday decorating committee includes Jamie Flemming, Nicki Warncke, David Kern, Kirstie Mack, Cereghin and Emily Meyer.
Mayor Mike McCann complimented committee members’ work.
“The committee takes its role very seriously,” he said. “They work hard to acquire decorations that are consistent with the theme that we have around town now. Rob Cereghin ... also has a real passion for getting things decorated.”
“The holiday season is a special time and we’re glad to be able to do our part to make it even more special,” McCann added. “Since I have been mayor I receive a lot of very positive comments about all the Christmas decorations and how nice the city looks, and certainly I feel the same way.”
Those interested in becoming a member of the committee, are encouraged to contact Mack, the executive director of the Defiance Development and Visitors Bureau.
