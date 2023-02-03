Like most things in life, no one can be sure with absolute certainty what the future holds for General Motors, but some things have become more clear for the company’s Defiance plant.
One is that given GM’s recent earnings statement, life is good for the plant’s 525 or so employees who stand to reap the benefit of profit-sharing.
Another is that the plant’s future — always the subject of debate as employment levels have dropped from their heyday of several thousand not that many years ago — seems secure, given that GM announced a $55 million investment in the factory on Jan. 20.
Plant Manager Steve Hartwig, in an exclusive interview with The Crescent-News earlier this week, touched on those topics and others as the Defiance facility observes its 75th year in operation.
Earnings for 2022 before tax and interest were announced Tuesday, coming in at $14.5 billion with net income of $9.9 billion. The immediate result of this on the local level is profit-sharing checks as high as $12,750 that will go to GM hourly employees on Feb. 24 based on hours worked and terms of their union contract, according to Hartwig.
“GM had some great success in 2022, thanks to a lot of the skill and experience of our workforce,” he said. “Today (Tuesday) is a great day. ... Now it’s a good time to recognize the entire GM team. We had a great 2022.”
He noted that GM “earned more market share in the U.S.” last year “than any other automaker. So, for General Motors it’s a great day too with this announcement.”
Tuesday’s earnings statement came just 11 days after GM announced the $55 million investment in Defiance and several months after the company announced an investment nearly 10 times as large in a plant in Marion, Ind., located between Fort Wayne and Indianapolis. Hartwig indicated that this is part of GM’s strategy to invest in proven workforces and plants.
“GM continues to invest in some of the plants that we already have,” said Hartwig. “We have great workers here in Defiance. We have benchmark quality here, and so I really appreciate the fact that our company’s looking at these worksites that we already have — plants that are in existence, this one in Defiance for 75 years, and saying, ‘well these workers have been good and loyal to GM, let’s continue to invest in this community.”
The announcement, however, does hint at future uncertainty connected to initiatives being pushed by the federal government to shift from fossil fuels to renewable energy. In the auto industry this generally translates to a transition from internal combustion engines to electric vehicles.
But engine block construction — the Defiance plant’s bread and butter — will continue virtually full-steam ahead for now with a new, more powerful product to be built here with the $47 million share of investment. (As before, the 6.2-liter, next-generation blocks will continue to be installed in Corvettes.)
The remaining $8 million investment, however, is positioning the plant for an electric vehicle future with new equipment that eventually will make parts, perhaps in a year or two.
“I think it was really encouraging words for everybody,” said Hartwig of the $55 million investment announcement. “It was encouraging news because there is that concern — we make internal combustion engine parts currently, and with all of the conversation and the transformation and migration to electric vehicles eventually, then there is a concern.”
He added that “we’re going to continue to make vehicles that have internal combustion engines for a period of time,” suggesting a transition out of internal combustion engines eventually. But what if electric vehicles don’t take off?
“That’s why we have to be ready to provide ICE (international combustion engine) vehicles,” said Hartwig. “Really at the end of the day the customer sentiment on this is the key. We survey customers each year and are seeing interest in electric vehicles continue to increase and even grow across some different segments. We’re all in on an electric future because, perhaps, there will be government requirements in the future.
“There are laws already in the state of California for vehicles beyond 2035 that will have to be electric,” he added. “If those regulations are there GM has to be ready to go to electric vehicles for an all-electric future if that’s what the future holds. None of us really know the future, but yes we have to be ready and able to continue to supply internal combustion engine vehicles as well.”
A flexible workforce in this could be key, Hartwig indicated.
“I’ve always appreciated the flexibility of our workforce,” he said. “... I appreciate the flexibility of people to say, ‘look we’ll do what General Motors needs us to do in the future.’”
The flexibility will be in play as the Defiance plant ramps up its investment. While the traditional block construction will continue with the $47 million portion of the investment — Hartwig said a casual observer might not notice much difference in the process — the remaining $8 million will allow new equipment and new products to come online. This will require new employee training.
“Oh yes, it will be a completely new piece of equipment, so we’ll have to familiarize all of our skilled trades people, our electricians, our millwrights as well as our operator’s for that piece of equipment,” he explained. “So, there’ll be pretty intensive training for that.”
Left behind long ago in the Defiance factory is what is referred to generically as the “iron plant.” This processed iron, but that space was abandoned many years ago.
What’s the future for that?
“Right now we don’t have any plans for that area,” Hartwig said, adding that he would like to “continue to try to take and eliminate some of the equipment that’s sitting there and go ahead and clear those decommissioned areas. We’ve already started that in one of our plants, and actually that was done in an effort to make sure we have room for future growth, so I’d like to continue that process. There’s not a firm plan that says we’re going to have it all cleaned out on a certain date, but yes I’m interested in continuing to just clear that decommissioned area to provide space for future products.”
It’s all part of a GM Defiance plant that is ever-evolving.
