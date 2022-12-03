The idea of Defiance’s new Gateway Park remains very much alive, but no funds have been set aside in the city government’s proposed 2023 budget — at least not for now.
The cost for the park planned on the south bank of the Maumee River hard by the Purple Heart Bridge is high — perhaps as much as $5 million, according to Mayor Mike McCann. And the engineering/design work along figures to cost more than $500,000.
But while McCann has been talking about this project for some time — he presented a detailed video simulation of planned improvements with city council previously — he wants the project to unfold thoughtfully with an eye to a lasting impact.
So, for now, discussions about establishing the park are on the backburner, at least as officials head into 2023.
The budget that city council will consider during its next meeting on Tuesday does not include any money for the park — not even planning or engineering. It does mention a division request for $625,000 for design work, but this was not funded.
There is a possibility that something could still happen on planning work next year, however.
“There has been some private interest in seeing the project move along, and some private individuals have expressed an interest in making some private money available to expedite the planning and final design and engineering,” revealed McCann.
Whether that could still happen in 2023 with a large input from the private sector is an open question, but he said planning would take about a year to complete in any event.
“Planning and engineering would definitely take all of 2023, then you would get into budget (season 2024), and that’s something city council is going to have to be very involved in as we move forward,” McCann added.
Irrespective of the design work, a revenue source for the project construction would have to be located because “it’s too expensive of a project to use just current sources of revenue on the capital side,” he explained.
As that comment suggests, an outside funding source would be needed, perhaps through a short-term property tax request of voters.
“We only have two options — borrow the money long term and pay it back over time — or do a levy which would obviously have to go to the voters and fund it that way,” said McCann, adding that the amount would be “just enough to pay for the project. ... We don’t think there’s going to be significant grant money available to fund this.”
Tentative ideas for the project do not include any plans for occupied buildings because the area is in a FEMA flood plain. (FEMA grant funds were used to purchase several buildings in the block and remove them in preparation for the park.)
They had called for an amphitheater, a water/fountain type element and a clock tower replicating to some degree the former tower on the old Diehl Brewery building (now Balchem) across the Maumee River. However, McCann said the city is backing off the amphitheater idea because busy North Clinton Street could cause distractions for activities there.
“I think we’re moving away from the amphitheater idea simply because we believe that there’s going to be too much noise on Clinton Street,” he said. “It will distract from what’s going on an at the amphitheater. I don’t want to say that the idea is abandoned completely, it’s just getting closer scrutiny.”
Another tentative feaure is a water/fountain type element.
McCann said the city is turning to a couple larger cities for inspiration about what it wants to do with Gateway Park. One is Promenade Park in downtown Fort Wayne; the other is riverfront development in downtown Toledo.
In fact, McCann has scheduled a visit from a Toledo Metro Parks official (director Jennifer Van Horn) to make the same presentation he had attended previously about riverfront development. This is scheduled from 10 a.m.-noon on Feb. 9 at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave.
“We will do a presentation on all that Toledo has done with riverfront development in their downtown,” he explained. “I’ve seen the presentation. It was very well done. It spells out all of the planning and work that went into it (in Toledo), and it was significant. Soon, we will be sending out invitations to get as many people in attendance as we can at the Stroede Center.”
In addition to plans on the south bank of the Maumee, the city also would like to improve the area it owns on the Maumee’s north bank at the southwest corner of the River Drive/North Clinton intersection (south of the Balchem plant).
Why does McCann want to continue pursuing the downtown project with such vigor?
He noted the investment local businessman Bryan Keller and his partners are making at Second and Clinton streets — where a restaurant and new apartments are being created — as well as the city’s new program in 2023 to provide grants for downtown building facade upgrades.
“When you look at what Bryan Keller is doing with 300 Clinton and you look at our facade program — you look at everything from the planters that we put downtown to beautifying our downtown, this is just another piece to create that vibrancy in our downtown that I believe everybody’s looking for,” he said.
