gateway park photo

This photo taken this week on Defiance’s Clinton Street, just south of the Maumee River, shows the planned site for “Gateway Park.” Buildings were cleared there recently, primarily with FEMA grant funds, but the city is taking its time on planning the development. No funds are in the city’s proposed 2023 budget for the project.

 Todd Helberg/C-N Photo

The idea of Defiance’s new Gateway Park remains very much alive, but no funds have been set aside in the city government’s proposed 2023 budget — at least not for now.


Tags

Load comments