Two years ago, Defiance's fire chief was planning a special trip to France to observe another annual commemoration of the D-Day Allied landings in Normandy during World War II.
But the coronavirus situation shut those plans down, and 2021 wasn't much better for Chief Bill Wilkins and his wife, Linda. The plan to visit the beaches where Allied forces came ashore on June 6, 1944 to liberate occupied western Europe was again denied due to COVID-related travel restrictions.
Wilkins' trip to that most sentimental of places for participating veterans and their families was actually part of a package deal, he explained. His wife wanted to trace her heritage in Scotland and the United Kingdom (UK) before they visited France, so they stopped at various sites there first.
"It took us until this year to do what we wanted to do two years ago," said Wilkins, noting that the trip had the unexpected benefit of getting a glimpse of the UK Queen's Platinum Jubilee during a stopover in London on the way to France.
After traversing the English Channel in a train — a 23-mile journey in a tunnel under the water — Wilkins and his wife arrived in Bayeaux, France for D-Day observations. The town is in the heart of Normandy, inside of five miles from the beaches.
Allied forces came ashore at five locations — on beaches with code names Sword, Gold, Juno, Utah and Omaha. American troops assaulted the latter two, with the second (Omaha) the most costly in terms of casualties.
Wilkins said he was surprised at the width of the area — about 50 miles from beach to beach.
"I wasn't prepared for how massive it was," he explained. "I could spend two weeks there with the museums and the different tours to see. ... The expanse of what took place and how they overcame obstacles when you actually look at what they had to cross once they even got across the beach. It was all uphill. It just adds a different perspective to it."
Utilizing a tour guide, the Wilkins' and others in their group got a good view of Utah and Omaha, snapping some pictures. They walked on the same sand on Omaha where U.S. troops were temporarily pinned down after hitting the beach just after dawn on June 6, sustaining heavy casualties.
Today, explained Wilkins, the beach is open to the public for recreational use, although signage helps tell the story of what took place there 78 years ago.
"You look at it today and it's used as a resort beach," noted Wilkins. "There's people swimming, there's homes on the beach. ... 78 years previous on that day there was a real heavy loss of life."
Nearby, he and his wife observed some other revealing sites, such as the cliffs at Ponte du Hoc — located at the north end of Omaha Beach — that were scaled by U.S. Army Rangers in search of German guns, concrete German bunkers manned with machine guns and large craters that were caused by ship and aerial bombardment to support the landing troops. The remaining craters were never filled in as a reminder of what took place there.
Perhaps more moving was the neatly maintained U.S. Cemetery — Wilkins said 40 workers take care of the facility — just out from Omaha Beach. Some 9,386 Americans are buried there, many of them killed on D-Day.
"Personally, to go to that cemetery and those beaches — it would be great for everyone to go there with what took place there and the sacrifices," said Wilkins.
And there is a remembrance wall to honor 1,557 soldiers whose remains were not found. (Some names are marked with a rosette as their remains were discovered over the years.)
Another aspect of his trip that fans of the movie "The Longest Day" would appreciate was a visit to the church in Sainte-Mere-Eglise, not far from Omaha Beach. This small town was the site of a U.S. airborne drop on the night before the D-Day landing.
In the 1962 movie, featuring a cast of stars such as John Wayne, Henry Fonda and Robert Mitchum, a scene shows paratroopers of the 82nd Airborne cascading down on the town. One of the Americans (played by Red Buttons) becomes lodged on the church's tower when his parachute catches.
As in the movie, the real American soldier who experienced this (John Steele), survives the battle that unfolded below, then was taken prisoner. But he escaped, returned to his unit and survived the war.
Wilkins took a picture of the church which continues to maintain a display with a simulated parachute and soldier manikin hanging from the tower.
As for the French people in the area, they remain very appreciative of Americans, Wilkins indicated, and hold a festival centered around D-Day that lasts from late May to past the commemorative day.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.