Defiance's compost site is set to open for the year today.
Located next to the city's wastewater plant on Ohio 281 (adjacent to General Motors), the site serves as a yard and garden waste depository for city residents only.
Hours of operation are noon-6 p.m. on Tuesdays and Thursdays, and 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. on Saturdays.
This schedule will run through late fall, according to Kevin Connor, the city's assistant wastewater superintendent. He said the site usually remains open for a couple weeks after Thanksgiving — "give or take" — depending upon the weather.
Residents who want to use the facility will be asked to present a photo identification, Connor explained. They could also provide a city-issued water bill, he added.
Connor said only "compostable material" yard material will be taken, and no garbage. Leaves, grass clippings and brush will be accepted, but no black walnuts or limbs over 12 inches in diameter.
The city has not composted the material for a few years, instead relying on a contractor to take it away twice a year. The firm also might grind the brush occasionally, but residents will not be allowed to take away compost or mulch from the site.
"Up until a couple years ago we offered it (compost and mulch), but we just couldn't get rid of it," said Connor.
Two concrete pads are used at the site — one for grass clippings, leaves and small branches; the other for bigger branches.
The site will be manned by two city seasonal workers who will check IDs and take down license plate numbers to ensure compliance. They also will be available to help unload material for users, according to Connor.
Workers might push the material around, but they do not grind or mulch any of it.
"We are strictly just a transfer facility now," Connor said.
