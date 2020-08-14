An annual parade tradition in Defiance will be put on hold this October due to restrictions and safety concerns from the coronavirus pandemic.
Hosted by the Defiance Lions Club, parade co-chairman Ken Wenner relayed that this year’s event, which had been scheduled for Oct. 31, has been cancelled. This would have been the 75th parade. The only other time the event was cancelled was 1945.
According to Wenner, the Lions Club recently voted to cancel the event, noting that other city festivities, such as the Lilac Festival and the Rib Fest, had already been nixed for the year.
“It was prudent on our part to follow suit and cancel,” said Wenner. “We really agonized about it. But we finally had to take a vote.” Though a vote hasn’t been taken on the club’s annual Turkey Trot fundraiser on Thanksgiving, it will likely get cancelled as well due to the number of participants each year.
Wenner noted that club members were concerned about whether the high school and junior high school bands would even be able to participate on Halloween, since they provide the musical entertainment for the parade each year.
“We didn’t know the situation with the bands being able to march,” he said. Participating bands typically include Defiance College, the Bud Widmer Rube Band and student musicians from Defiance, Ayersville, Holgate, Tinora, Paulding and Fairview schools.
In addition, social distancing for those watching the parade along the Clinton Street route would not be optimal, since thousands typically turn out for the event.
“We were not willing to take the liability if anyone contracted the coronavirus at the parade,” added Wenner.
The co-chairman will be contacting DCTV to see if the local station would be able to air previous recordings of past Lions Club Halloween parades during that weekend.
