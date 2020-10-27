Defiance Youth Football
Photo courtesy of DAF

The Defiance Youth Football received a gift of $1,000 from the Defiance Moose Lodge Family Center 2094 to purchase equipment for the Defiance Youth Football League. Discussing the program are Calvin Tipton (left), secretary/treasurer of Defiance Youth Football; and Bill Hesselschwardt, Moose Lodge administrator. The fund is held by the Defiance Area Foundation.

