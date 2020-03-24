Defiance YMCA grant

Moose Lodge Family Center recently donated $5,000 to support the Defiance Area YMCA building improvements. Discussing the improvements are Bill Hesselschwardt (left), Moose Lodge administrator; and Rich Seward, YMCA executive director. The Moose funds are held by the Defiance Area Foundation.

 Photo courtesy of DAF

