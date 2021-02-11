A Defiance woman was injured in a two-vehicle crash just before 3 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 24 at Paulding County Road 143, just west of the Defiance County line.
Sherry Lee, 41, 16861 Defiance-Paulding County Line Road, sustained serious, but non-life threatening injuries, according to a Highway Patrol trooper at the scene, and was transported to Parkview Hospital, Fort Wayne, via air ambulance.
The driver of the other vehicle, a tractor trailer rig, was not injured.
According to the Highway Patrol's Van Wert post which handled the crash investigation and report, Lee was driving a Jeep westbound on U.S. 24 when she slowed to turn north onto Paulding County Road 143 and was struck from behind by a westbound semi driven by Dorin Braga, 30, Niles, Ill.
The Jeep was pushed off the right side of the road and overturned in a ditch just west of the intersection, sustaining heavy damage. The semi stopped in the outside westbound lane of U.S. 24 with heavy front end damage.
Braga was cited for failure to maintain an assured clear distance ahead, according to the Van Wert post.
The Highway Patrol was alerted of the crash at 2:47 p.m. Thursday.
Paulding Fire and EMS responded to the scene, along with the Paulding County Sheriff's Office and Highway Patrol troopers. The air ambulance used to transport Lee landed on U.S. 24.
Westbound traffic on U.S. 24 was reduced temporarily to one lane while first responders processed the scene, backing up for a considerable distance with many tractor trailer rigs in line.
