PAULDING — A Defiance woman has filed a lawsuit seeking survivor benefits in Paulding County Common Pleas Court.
Laura Colon filed a workers’ compensation suit last week in Paulding. The defendants in the case are the city of Defiance and the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Colon is the widow of Alvin Colon, who was a Defiance city employee.
According to the suit, Alvin Colon was injured while working as a water plant operator for the city. On June 19, 2012, he was driving a city vehicle on Ohio 66 in Oakwood when it was struck from behind. The crash caused him to suffer from neck and lumbosacral (lower back) injuries, according to the suit.
The Ohio Bureau of Workers’ compensation allowed claims for a sprained neck and lumbosacral, which were later amended by the Industrial Commission of Ohio in 2015 and 2016.
On May 31, 2018, Alvin Colon died of “cardioplumonary arrest second to pulmonary fibrosis,” caused by inhaling a narcotic pain medication that had been prescribed for the pain of the previous injury, according to the suit.
Laura Colon filed for death benefits, which were denied Aug. 27, 2019, as the bureau claimed her husband’s death was “caused by misusing medications” and “not related to an industrial accident or occupational disease.” An appeal was filed in September 2019, which also was denied.
The current case is asking for a trial by jury in Paulding County, since that is where the accident occurred, to decide if Laura Colon should have the right to benefits from the Ohio Bureau of Workers’ Compensation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.