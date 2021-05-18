CONTINENTAL — A Defiance woman was killed near here following a one-vehicle accident Monday afternoon.
Cindel Fenter, 31, was southbound on Putnam County Road 22 at approximately 4 p.m. in a 1999 GMC Suburban when she drove off the right side of the roadway, came back on to the roadway and drove off the left side of the roadway. The vehicle then struck a ditch and overturned.
Fenter, who was not wearing her safety belt, was ejected from the vehicle and suffered fatal injuries. She was pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Love-Heitmeyer Funeral Home by the funeral home. The vehicle sustained severe damage.
Two children in the vehicle, ages three and one, were transported by Continental EMS to Mercy Health Putnam County Medical Center in Glandorf. Both were secured in child safety seats and suffered only minor injuries.
The Ohio Highway Patrol was assisted on the scene by the Putnam County Sheriff’s Office, Continental Police Department, Continental Fire and EMS, Putnam County Coroner’s Office, and 419 Towing and Recovery.
The crash remains under investigation.
