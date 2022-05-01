A city woman was killed in a one-vehicle crash Saturday morning on Ohio 15 in Defiance County.
Tracy Perez, 55, Defiance, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash that occurred around 5:35 a.m. south of Ashpacher Road in Noble Township, according to the Highway Patrol's Defiance post.
A new release stated that Perez was driving a 2012 Silver Chevrolet Equinox northwest on Ohio 15 when the vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, crossed over Ashpacher Road, overturned and became engulfed in flames after coming to rest.
Perez was wearing a safety belt when the crash occurred, according to the Patrol.
The Patrol was assisted at the scene by the Defiance County Coroner's Office, Defiance County Sheriff's Office and Noble Township Fire Department.
