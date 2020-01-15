A Defiance woman died in a fire at her Michigan home early Tuesday morning.
According to Lt. Duwayne Robinson, public information officer with the Michigan State Police Fire Marshal Division, Jane Hasselschwert died from smoke inhalation at her Branch County, Mich., home.
At 5:20 a.m. Tuesday, the Lakeland Fire Department was called to the Hasselschwert home at 1005 W. Shore Drive at Lake George. Mutual aid was provided by crews from Bronson, Mich., and Fremont, Ind. Water was reportedly drawn from the lake to battle the blaze, which was brought under control before 8 a.m.
Robinson reported that the cause of the fire is unknown due to the extensive damage to the lakefront home. The officer reported that no one else was in the home at the time of the blaze.
