• Defiance County

City water:

The city of Defiance has announced that the water system recently violated the maximum contaminant level (MCL) for total trihalomethanes (TTHM). One the four sampling locations has had an average level of TTHM over the four quarters of 0.09 mg/L. The standard for TTHM is 0.08 mg/L. The other three sites were in compliance.

The city suggests residents use an alternative, such as bottled water. If you have specific health concerns, consult your doctor.

