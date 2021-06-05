Defiance’s water plant improvement is moving along, but the $9 million project remains in its early stages.
Peterson Construction Co., Wapakoneta, began working on the new granulated activated carbon (GAC) system in late winter at the city plant on Baltimore Road.
And if fall goes as planned, the new system — which is expected to take care of taste and odor problems while eliminating trihalomethanes in the city’s drinking water — could be up and running in January 2021, according to water plant Superintendent Adam McDowell.
He said the project is 15-20% complete, with some “lead-time issues, so they (Peterson) haven’t ramped up like I think they would have liked to, but they are staying on schedule.”
Presently, the contractor is building a new wetwell, a concrete underground tank needed for the new process.
According to McDowell, the tank is about 18 to 20 feet in the ground, so a lot of dirt was excavated. Much of this was trucked away, he noted, some of it going to the county landfill on Canal Road, south of Defiance.
The contractor also is installing the foundation for a new building that will house the new GAC system. McDowell isn’t sure when the building will be going up, but this may not be until late summer, he indicated.
The project will require some water plant shutdowns, perhaps as early as late June, according to McDowell, to tie in large-diameter piping.
These should be limited to six hours, he indicated; anything above that would require the city to make prior contingencies.
“We could see extended times on top of that,” McDowell said. “I don’t think we’ll run into anything that will give us catastrophic problems. Maybe we’ll have a couple white knuckle days where hopefully everything goes well.”
But he stated that “I don’t see us running into a situation where we’re running so low on water we create a boil advisory or anything like that. The project is built around not having that.”
The city won’t be able to treat raw water during these times, but its two water tanks will each have a million gallons of stored refined water while underground clearwells at the plant — there are three of these — should add another one million gallons to ensure that the city’s water needs are met.
McDowell expects three “substantial” shutdowns during the course of the project. Smaller ones may be needed as well.
The public will be notified of the temporary shutdowns, according to city officials.
Temporary shutdowns are not new for the water plant.
McDowell noted that maintenance-related matters, such as pipe cleaning, require “on average” 4-6 shutdowns per year lasting about 3-4 hours each.
“We can do those three- to four-hour shutdowns without any problem,” he said.
