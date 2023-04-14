The aging of Vietnam War veterans in the decades since that conflict ended hasn’t slowed down the quest for new members by one local vets group.
The Vietnam Veterans of America “Welcome Home” Chapter 954 — formed in 2005 — recently demonstrated it’s vitality by reaching a goal of 200 or more members. The chapter is in the top five in Ohio for membership figures, according to the organization’s vice president, Ric Booher.
“Our numbers should be dropping off, but we’re getting more,” he said during an interview with The Crescent-News this week. “We’re probably one of the few organizations that’s still doing that.”
The Defiance group started out with about 40 members, and some older vets have passed on, according to Booher, but dozens more have been added to get to 200. The chapter covers five area counties: Defiance, Henry, Paulding, Putnam and Williams.
“That (200) was one of our goals when we first started,” Booher explained. “We never thought we’d even get 100, but we’ve hit 200. It’s been a good ride.”
While helping veterans share camaraderie and similar challenges — some of it forged with the common experience of war — the group is service-oriented in nature. Meetings are held monthly at VFW Post 3360 in Defiance or the UAW Hall on Baltimore Road in the summer when picnics are convened.
{div}Community activities are discussed from time to time as the group does such things as providing food and money twice a year to veterans in need, pruning the fortgrounds next to Defiance Public Library and undertaking a fundraiser in which flags are given out. The group also helped to bring the traveling Vietnam Wall Memorial to Defiance (at Defiance College) and the Folds of Honor.{/div}
“We do a lot of good in the community,” he said. “We do a lot of things, so it’s a good organization.”
The local group technically traces its history back to the formation of the Council of Vietnam Veterans which was formed several years after the war ended for U.S. troops, according to the chapter’s secretary, Thom Kent. He put together a recitation of the group’s history which was provided to The Crescent-News.
The Vietnam Veterans of America (VVA) eventually was formed and its membership grew, Kent related, while the Vietnam Veterans of America Legal Services was formed, evolving into the VVA service representative program.
“Many veterans were confused about the lack of recognition and appreciation for their past national service,” he explained. “Vietnam-era veterans wanted action in the form of programs that would place the latest generation of veterans on the same footing as veterans from previous wars.”
The need for a Vietnam veterans advocacy group was established early because “there was just a lot of these (veterans) organizations that didn’t even want the Vietnam veterans to be in (them),” added Booher who said things are much different now and welcoming for traditional organizations like the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW).
Kent noted the significance of the “Welcome Home” component of the chapter’s name.
“... the words and gratitude o a grateful nation were never heard by many Vietnam veterans returning from service,” Kent wrote. “By the late 1970s, it was clear the established veterans groups had failed to make a priority of the issues of concern to Vietnam veterans.”
Although the chapter recently met its membership goal, it is always looking for new adherents. Interested Vietnam vets can contact the group by sending a letter to VVA Chapter 954, P.O. Box 637, Defiance, OH 4512 as the group’s motto is “Leave No Veteran Behind.”
Contrast this to the welcome that some veterans received when they return to Vietnam. Booher himself came back in 1968 after he was drafted and served his tour in the Army as a truck driver.
