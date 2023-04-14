VVA 954 chapter officers

Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 954 officers are pictured, from left: Ric Booher, vice president; Thom Kent, secretary; Butch Cooper, treasurer; and Al Sampson, president. The organization recently reached its membership goal of 200.

 Photo courtesy of Ric Booher

The aging of Vietnam War veterans in the decades since that conflict ended hasn’t slowed down the quest for new members by one local vets group.


