Defiance VFW donation

Defiance VFW Post 3360 recently donated $1,000 to the Defiance County Law Enforcement Association for its “Shop With a Cop” program. Pictured here are Dan Morris, representing Defiance County Law Enforcement Association and Summer Taylor, Defiance VFW Post 3360 canteen manager.

 Photo courtesy of Summer Hayden

