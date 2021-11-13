VFW donation to AuGlaize Village

Defiance VFW Post 3360 recently made a donation of $5,000 to AuGlaize Village for upgrading its military museum. Pictured here are Tim Frederick (left), AuGlaize Village treasurer, and Randy Fruth, VFW one-year trustee.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance VFW Post 3360

