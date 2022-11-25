Each year, United Way of Defiance County (UWDC) opens its grant application to Defiance County non-profit organizations who wish to seek funding in the following areas of impact: education (helping children and youth achieve their potential), health (improving peoples’ health), essential services (providing a quality safety net) and financial stability (promoting self-sufficiency and financial wellness). Funding is provided through the UWDC annual campaign.
The 2022 United Way of Defiance County campaign goal is to raise $300,000 to be allocated to programs in Defiance County. The agency is funding 25 community partner programs and four internal programs this year, helping “your family, your friends and your neighbors,” according UWDC Executive Director Abby Wolfrum.
Some of the programs include:
• education: Black Swamp Area Council (Boy Scouts) for scouting; CPC Women’s Health Resource for the Earn While You Learn and Project Respect school programming; Lily Creek Farm for therapeutic riding; and two UWDC internal programs, Dolly Parton Imagination Library and Kindergarten Camp.
• health: Center for Child and Family Advocacy for counseling, Defiance County General Health District for the My Plate program, Maumee Valley Guidance Center for the Mental Health First Aid and Signs of Suicide programs; Northwestern Ohio Community Action Commission (NOCAC) for transportation for the PATH Center and the summer food service program, Recovery Services for Serenity Haven, Zion Lutheran Innkeepers for the food and personal care pantry and two internal UWDC programs, Backpack Buddy and Feeding Success which address food insecurity in school children throughout the county.
• essential services: American Red Cross for disaster services; Center for Child & Family Services for the House of Ruth; Maumee Valley Planning Organization for the mobility management program; Ravens Care for emergency assistance, emergency medicine, emergency shelter and homelessness prevention programs; NOCAC for rapid rehousing; Operation Clean Duds for the free laundry program; and A Renewed Mind for their information and referral services call center.
• financial stability: Defiance Dream Center for the Workforce Development program; Legal Aid of Western Ohio for legal aid to low-income clients; and NOCAC for the Financial Opportunity Center.
For over 67 years, the United Way of Defiance County has been “the way we come together to give back to the community,” noted UWDC Executive Director Anny Wolfrum. With community support, more children are succeeding in schools, more families have the tools they need to reach financial stability and more people are enjoying healthier lives, she noted.
“Not just one life, but generations of lives can be changed through the generous support of donors to the United Way of Defiance County,” Wolfrum added. “Together, we accomplish so much more than when we work alone. We invite our entire community to support our friends and neighbors in need.”
She also thanked those for “playing a vital role in moving our community forward!”
For questions about the United Way of Defiance County funding, call United Way of Defiance County at 419-782-3510 or email abby@unitedwaydefiance.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.