Defiance’s city traffic commission has tabled a driveway width appeal made by a Grove Street resident.
Property owner Jill Switzer had requested permission to widen her driveway entrance at 1275 Grove St. from 27 1/2 feet to 47 1/2 feet, but city Engineer Melinda Sprow said no. Switzer then appealed to the city’s traffic commission, which considered the matter during its meeting Tuesday afternoon.
In a letter to the commission — read Tuesday by city Administrator Jeff Leonard (a traffic commission member) — Switzer informed officials she would like the wider drive to “avoid street parking as we have four vehicles to park.” She was not in attendance Tuesday.
Too, she indicated that a completed drive would replace wood chips in the area sought for expansion, which would “look so much nicer.” She noted that several neighbors agree this would look better and have no problem with her plan.
Sprow said she denied the request because it “doesn’t meet our access management guidelines. Our access management guidelines indicated that the opening at the street can be a maximum of 30 feet wide for a residential drive.”
The access management plan seeks to increase safety by regulating ingress and egress points on public streets.
Commission member Joe Eureste — an at-large councilman — suggested that a compromise be reached in which the extra 20-foot driveway width requested by Switzer be trimmed to 10 feet. But Sprow said doesn’t know if Switzer would be amenable to that idea.
Another commission member and at-large councilman, Steve Waxler, asked if driveway width appeals would become a recurring thing after the commission granted one in July in the Kettenring Hills Subdivision. Sprow said “that’s a great question.”
According to the city’s zoning commissioner, Rex Robison, the maximum 30-foot driveway width allowance is closely tied to the public right-of-way. A variance to the city code, he explained, should only allow a three-foot addition on each side of the 24-foot right-of-way, he noted.
After the commission voted to table Switzer’s request, Leonard said he would contact her and seek more detail about her plans.
