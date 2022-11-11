Defiance Mayor Mike McCann’s administration was given the city traffic commission’s support Thursday for moving forward with a couple changes downtown to promote pedestrian safety.
The commission — composed of city officials and three at-large council members — recommended that right turns on red be prohibited for vehicles traveling on Clinton Street, between Fifth Street and East River Drive while downtown crosswalks give pedestrians five more seconds of lead time.
The changes came at the recommendation of Jean Hartline of the Maumee engineering firm Mannik & Smith Group. She made a presentation to the traffic commission during a meeting that began late Thursday afternoon in City Hall.
The effort is part of the McCann administration’s attempt to bring more people downtown by making it more pedestrian friendy and more safe for walkers.
The downtown, according to Mannik & Smith’s study, has been the location this year for seven collisions between vehicles and bicycles or pedestrians. Additionally, officials report a number of close calls, most of which occur in the vicinity of Third and Clinton streets, according o Police Chief Todd Shafer, a traffic commission member.
Officials concede that the changes could cause some traffic backups at peak times, but At-large Councilman Joe Eureste, a traffic commission member who noted his own close calls downtown while walking, said “the pedestrian part of this movement has to be the priority, period.”
Another At-large Councilman and commission member, Steve Waxler, said he has no problem with the no turn on red prohibitions, if the downtown’s traffic lights are set up correctly. He believes they are oddly set up now.
The commission’s third at-large council member — Jill Krutsch — support the changes as well, but emphasized the need to educate thepublic about the matter because motorists are “going to keep on turning right on red.”
Now that the commission has decided to move the effort forward, City Engineer Melinda Sprow said she would get into contact with the Ohio Department of Transportation. The reason: Hartline informed city officials that the city could seek grants from the state to install signs and/or devices to implement the changes.
These would require a local match of 10-20%, she indicated.
Also Thursday, the commission handled a driveway appeal for Jeremy Otte at 232 Riverdale Drive.
He had requested a second driveway access for his residence, but this had been denied previously by the city’s engineering department because its access management plan allows only one access per lot.
However, the commission supported Otte’s appeal of that decision Thursday with Eureste noting that it was an “isolated situation.”
