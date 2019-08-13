• Defiance County

Traffic blitz:

The Defiance County Sheriff's Office held a traffic blitz during July. Deputies worked a total of 84 hours, funded by a state grant awarded through the Ohio Department of Public Safety and Ohio Traffic Safety Office.

There were a total of 82 traffic stops, with 67 warnings and 15 citations for speed (11), approaching a safety vehicle (1), expired plates (1), stop sign violation (1) and OVI (1).

