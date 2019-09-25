The free Town & Gown program will be presented at the Stroede Center for the Arts, 319 Wayne Ave. The Oct. 3 program begins at 7 p.m.
In the history of Defiance, John Brickell and Oliver Spencer are well known as young Indian captives held at the Glaize, the confluence of the Maumee and Auglaize rivers, by the Shawnee Indians prior to Anthony Wayne’s building of Fort Defiance in 1794. Two of the four elementary schools built in 1941 in Defiance were named in their honor. Research material for the 225th anniversary commemoration of the building of Fort Defiance revealed a third young captive, Joseph Kelly.
Kelly, born in 1784, lived with his family near Belleville, Va., along the Ohio River. The Indians held him captive for nearly four years from 1791-95. Richard Rozevink’s presentation will highlight Joseph Kelly’s adventures among the Indians, as related by doctor and historian Dr. Samuel Prescott Hildreth in his narrative “Joseph Kelly or The Lost Son,” a part of his book “Contributions of the Early History of the Northwest,” published in 1864.
The Town & Gown series is sponsored by the Andrew L. Tuttle Memorial Museum. The Tuttle is located at 514 W. Third St. and is open and free to the public from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each Thursday, and 1-4 p.m. the first Sunday of each month.
An easy access entrance is located on the Third Street side of the building.
