Hobby Lobby is coming to Defiance.
A lease agreement has been signed between Northtowne Associates and Hobby Lobby Stores Inc. for the entity to occupy the former Sears building at Northtowne Mall. The lease agreement is for 10 years. According to the lease, the tenant has the right to extend the term of the lease three additional times for five years each.
A representative from Hobby Lobby confirmed the lease agreement has been signed. The store is projected to open in July 2019. The representative did not say how many people the store would employ. However, it relayed that hiring information will be made available approximately six weeks before the store opens at careers.hobbylobby.com.
”We’re very excited,” said Teresa Page, mall manager.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann said city officials are thrilled another business is going into the mall.
“When Sears left, that left quite a void in the mall,” he said, adding that he and others in the city were hanging their heads a bit at that loss.
McCann said he’s happy to hear about the new addition to the community.
“Even I will admit I like going to Hobby Lobby occasionally,” he said. “It says a lot about the community the fact that they want to relocate here.”
There will be some renovations that will occur prior to Hobby Lobby opening.
“We have some work we will do and Hobby Lobby will do some also,” Page said, adding that it will not be major renovation work. “We’re starting our part of the work in November.”
Page added there may be additional good news for the mall shortly as officials are in negotiations for the former Elder-Beerman site as well.
Hobby Lobby has more than 800 stores across the country. It is the largest privately-owned arts-and-crafts retailer in the world, operating in 47 states. It is headquartered in Oklahoma City.
