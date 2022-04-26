A candidates forum for federal and statewide candidates in the May 3 primary and beyond will be held Friday in Defiance.
The Defiance County Republican Club will host the event from 5-8 p.m. at VFW Post 3360 at First and Clinton streets in downtown Defiance.
Doors are scheduled to open at 5 p.m. with the club holding a brief business meeting to kick things off, according to its president, Pete Lundberg. A “meet and “greet” format for the candidates will follow thereafter until about 6:30 p.m. when each candidate will be given five minutes to speak.
He said the Defiance County Republican Club is the “marketing arm of the Defiance County Central Committee,” so the purpose of the event is “to increase awareness and to get the public better informed as to the Republican candidates up for office ... .”
According to Lundberg, three of four candidates for the reconfigured U.S. 9th District — which now includes Defiance County — plan to attend.
They are Craig Riedel of Defiance, Theresa Gavarone of Huron and J.R. Majewski of Port Clinton. Republicans did not hear back from the fourth candidate, Beth Deck of Vermilion.
The 9th District’s winner in the May 3 primary will face Democrat Marcy Kaptur and Independent Youseff Baddar in the November general election.
Only three of seven candidates for the GOP nomination in Ohio’s U.S. Senate seat now held by Rob Portman — who will retire at year’s end — had committed to attending Friday’s event. They are Mark Pukita, Jane Timken and Mike Gibbons.
JD Vance, Neil Patel, Josh Mandel and Matt Dolan did not indicate plans to attend.
Of the four Republican governor candidates, none gave assurances of their attendances. Incumbent Gov. Mike DeWine or Lt. Gov. Jon Husted were noted as possibilities along with Jim Renacci or Joe Knopp.
Joe Blystone and Ron Hood apparently will not be represented.
The state’s two Republican secretary of state candidates — John Adams and incumbent Fank LaRose — were marked down as commitments to attend while Pat Fischer or Pat DeWine were mentioned as Ohio Supreme Court candidates.
Both are incumbents seeking re-election this year.
Closer to home were candidates for a couple of Republican races that — thanks to the state’s ongoing redistricting drama — will not be on the ballot on May 3 as originally planned.
Roy Klopfenstein of Paulding County and Ted Penner of Defiance County for Ohio’s 82 House District seat held by Riedel have indicated their intentions to attend as have Tony Schroeder and LuAnne Cooke, candidates for an Ohio Republican Party Central Committee seat.
Primary dates for those two races aren’t yet known as boundaries for state House and Senate seats are still up in the air.
One other candidate’s planned attendance was noted as well — Defiance County Commissioner Dana Phipps.
He was recently appointed to fill a vacant seat and faces no opposition on May 3 or the November general election at the moment.
Lundberg encouraged persons “interested in learning” about the Republican club to attend the 5 p.m. business meeting.
“All are more than welcome,” he stated.
