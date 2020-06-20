Kindergarten screening for children entering Defiance City Schools this fall has been rescheduled for Aug. 10-12. If parents haven’t registered their child for kindergarten, they need to call the school office at 419-785-2260 and select the K-2 building. Parents will select a screening date and time during their registration call.
Children are eligible for kindergarten if they will be 5 years of age on or before Sept. 30. Due to the current restrictions with COVID-19, school staff will do an abbreviated screen for speech/language, fine and gross motor concerns and a quick academic assessment. Once children begin school in the fall, they will follow up with a vision and hearing test.
Defiance City Schools offers two kindergarten-aged programs, an early-five program (KinderStart) and regular kindergarten. Both are all-day, every-day programs. After each child’s screening, a team of academic professionals will meet and gather their findings. A recommendation will then be made to parents regarding placement for their child.
Important papers for parents to begin collecting for the screening appointment include a valid birth certificate, immunization records, a Social Security number, proof of residency and any applicable custody papers. All of this information must be collected before the child can begin kindergarten in the fall.
