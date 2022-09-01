Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning at Enterprise Industrial Park (see related stories on page A1), revealed that the city is to be mentioned for its uniqueness in a future U.S. Today article.
Defiance Mayor Mike McCann, speaking at a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning at Enterprise Industrial Park (see related stories on page A1), revealed that the city is to be mentioned for its uniqueness in a future U.S. Today article.
McCann said he was contacted by a U.S. Today reporter who is writing a story about cities with the most unique names in each of the nation’s 50 states. Defiance was chosen for Ohio, according to the mayor.
“U.S. Today has decided to write an article about the 50 states and the most interestingly named city in each of those states, and for Ohio I’m proud to say they chose Defiance,” said McCann.
He told the reporter a story well-known among local historians that after Gen. Anthony Wayne’s forces built Fort Defiance in August 1794 — just before the pivotal Battle of Fallen Timbers near Maumee — he defied the British and Native Americans to take it. An officer responded to Wayne: “then we should call it Fort Defiance,” McCann explained.
During an interview with The Crescent-News Wednesday afternoon, the mayor said the U.S. Today reporter promised to inform him about the story’s publication. However, it had not been published as of Wednesday afternoon.
McCann welcomed the attention it could provide the city, and noted the consequent importance of the municipal government’s website.
“We had just had the discussion with city council about our website and how we feel that it’s really, really important that our website be the absolute best it can be simply because when someone reads an article in the USA Today about Defiance, Ohio what’s one of the first things they’re going to do?,” asked McCann. “They’re going to google Defiance, Ohio. And that has to leave a solid, good impression, and I stress that and I stress that.”
The mayor isn’t expecting a detailed mention about the city in the article as the reporter asked only a few essential questions such as “what kind of town” Defiance is.
“She asked very few questions,” he said.
