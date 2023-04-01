Fourteen-year-old Viviana King-Mayeku, a freshman at Defiance High School, will be representing her hometown in the Miss Ohio Teen USA preliminaries on May 19-20 in Portsmouth.
If King-Mayeku wins, she will advance to compete against other states in the Miss Teen USA National Competition.
The young teen admitted to being nervous, as this is the first big pageant she has participated in. However, she is excited to be able to represent Defiance.
On her gofundme page — where she is collecting donations to help fund pageant expenses — King-Mayeku shared, “I want to someday make a difference in the world and let other young girls know that they can achieve anything that they set their mind to do. I want to make sure that they know that we all can defy any odds or obstacles placed in our way. We just have to be determined and work hard.”
It is a mindset such as this that has driven King-Mayeku to advocate for things like Beauty Comes From the Heart. Located at West Clinton Mennonite Church, Wauseon and ran by Lori King, Beauty Comes From the Heart is an event that provides formal wear by free-will donation.
If a donation is not possible, the items are free. It is a service that grants everyone the ability to outwardly feel just as special as they are on the inside without putting a price tag on it, said King-Meyeku.
The proceeds collected go toward CCFA and efforts to combat human trafficking.
After hearing about and visiting the event in Wauseon, the pageant contestant decided she would begin to collect formal dresses and men’s formal wear to help replenish King’s stock and support the cause.
King-Mayeku and her mother, Katrina, will be picking up donations and taking drop offs until competition time the first week of May. She has a goal to deliver 25 dresses and five suits of all sizes to the cause.
Persons interested in scheduling a pickup or drop off can contact Katrina at 419-789-5223.
For those interested in supporting King-Mayeku on her pageant journey, her gofundme page has been set up at: https://gofund.me/5fff2a9a.
