What are some things to think about when starting a new business?
A symposium held Monday evening in Defiance by a small business development committee — led by a representative of Northwest State Community College’s (NSCC) Small Business Center — attempted to answer that question.
Local officials and professionals, as well as the co-owners of a new Hicksville microbrewery, offered plenty of advice during an hour-long presentation Monday at the Stroede Center for the Arts. Approximately 60 persons attended, including presenters.
Although Bob Garza and Mark Young of Two Bandits Brewing Co. in Hicksville spoke last on a list of a dozen presenters, they offered what they believe is the most crucial factor in business start-ups.
“How badly do you want it?” asked Young rhetorically. “It’s really that simple. How badly do you want it? Failure for Two Bandits Brewing Co. never has been — nor will it ever be — an option. Bob and I have sacrificed a lot; we still sacrifice a lot. But in the end it’s been very, very rewarding for us.”
According to Young, the business has offered challenges and rewards.
“I can personally attest that for me — and I think I can probably speak for Bob as well — doing what we are doing ... is probably one of the most challenging, enlightening, scary, fun, rewarding things I have done in my life,” said Young, who handles company operations. “I am probably the happiest I’ve ever been in my adult life ... helping Bob run Two Bandits Brewery.”
Garza noted the growth the business has enjoyed since opening.
He said the 19 kegs of beer the brewery had when it opened on a Thursday were empty four days later. Today, the business has six fermenters which hold 180 gallons of beer, according to Garza, and “we are still too small.”
“So that’s something to think about — your size and and where you want to grow and how you want to grow ...,” said Garza, the company’s brewmaster.
Monday evening’s event began when Lisa Becher, a small business owner and consultant for NSCC’s Small Business Development Center, provided an overview of the business start-up process. One of the most important, she indicated, is a financial plan.
As for general advice, Becher told those attending Monday’s symposium that “there’s a whole of things that we can help you with ... we do try to really help you do it the right way — think it through, have a good plan because that’s what you’re going to present to the bank.”
Other presenters, included:
• Brandon Gerken, small business administration lending manager at State Bank.
He stressed that prospective entrepreneurs need to come prepared when approaching lenders with a business plan.
“Arriving prepared and knowing exactly what you need to give yourself the highest opportunity” to receive a loan “is really what’s needed,” he said.
Gerken noted that only 46 percent of companies who apply for a loan “actually receive the capital they need.”
• Jim Weaner, Defiance attorney.
When considering a business start-up, he suggested that entrepreneurs talk to professionals who have “done it before. ... Defiance has an unbelievable source and resource for information.”
• Brian Heil, environmental health sanitarian with the Defiance County Health Department.
With an eye toward businesses involving food sales, Heil reminded of the environmental regulations that must be met. These have increased.
Over the last 30 years, he explained, the related food code has grown from 15 pages to more than 140.
• Bill Wilkins, Defiance fire chief.
Wilkins said his department is willing to meet with building owners one-on-one to explain what fire-code improvements might be needed.
He added that downtown buildings have potential to be developed for upstairs apartment use. A federal tax rebate is available for sprinkler systems that might be put installed in such buildings, Wilkins added.
• Megan Shingledecker, vice president, grant Insurance Agency.
She explained insurance considerations for a new business.
• Beth Sigg, broker/owner of Northwest Real Estate Services LLC.
Sigg noted the “value of consultants” who offer, in many cases, free information. Too, she recalled her interaction with an attorney and accountant in opening her business while being “ready with a three-year plan.”
• Dave Luderman, certified public account, Luderman & Konst Inc.
He noted the accounting needs to be considered by new entrepreneurs.
• Jerry Hayes, executive director of the Defiance Community Improvement Corporation.
As the head of the county’s quasi-public agency promoting economic development, Hayes indicated that his office usually works on marketing and attracting larger companies.
But he noted that four community reinvestment areas are available in Defiance for small businesses. These allow property tax abatements for new investment in the designated areas.
• Jerry Overmier, principal/architect, Beilharz Architects Inc.
Overmier offered to facilitate building walk-throughs for prospective new business owners considering structural improvements.
“... just give us a call. We can arrange with the city to walk through it with you and take a look at it,” he said.
• Savanna Weber, marketing manager, SW Marketing.
She suggested new business owners establish a Facebook page and website while collecting email addresses. Too, she stressed the importance of collaborating “with your neighbors and small business owners.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.