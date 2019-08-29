• Defiance County
Social set:
The Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District will have a soil health "social" from 2-8 p.m. Sept. 4 at the SWCD office. The event will include nutrient management and cover crop seeding equipment demonstrations, a meal and talk by Indiana farmer Rick Clark on how soil health can transform agriculture.
