• Defiance County
Banquet set:
The Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District will have its annual banquet Sept. 11 at the Defiance Eagles Aerie 372.
The board of supervisors election will be from 4:30-6 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner catered by the Casual Pig Barbecue. Dinner is available for $5 per person. The featured speaker will be Aaron Wilson of the OSU Extension Office. He will speak at 7 p.m. following the awards presentations.
For more information, call 419-782-1794.
