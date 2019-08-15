• Defiance County

Banquet set:

The Defiance County Soil and Water Conservation District will have its annual banquet Sept. 11 at the Defiance Eagles Aerie 372.

The board of supervisors election will be from 4:30-6 p.m., followed by a buffet dinner catered by the Casual Pig Barbecue. Dinner is available for $5 per person. The featured speaker will be Aaron Wilson of the OSU Extension Office. He will speak at 7 p.m. following the awards presentations.

For more information, call 419-782-1794.

