BRYAN — A total of 155 music students from Defiance High School (DHS) performed well during the Ohio Music Education Association’s (OMEA) District 1 High School Solo & Ensemble Contest held at Bryan High School recently.
Students participating in the event prepare a solo or a small ensemble from a list of state-approved pieces in varying classes of difficulty. They then perform the selection in front of an OMEA adjudicator who evaluates their performance on several musical criteria and award them a rating based on that evaluation. A superior rating is the highest possible, with ratings of excellent and good being the next two levels a student or ensemble can achieve.
Defiance High School’s instrumental and vocal music departments took 12 instrumental ensembles, three vocal ensembles, 53 instrumental solos, 25 vocal solos and one piano solo. The combined music departments received a total of 54 superior ratings, 33 excellent ratings and seven good ratings.
The following DHS students received a superior rating for participating in either a solo or an ensemble: Liv Adams, Ben Arreola, Mason Beauprez, Kendall Black, Alexis Blake, Nathan Blunt, Marissa Blunt, Aidan Brenner, Christopher Brickel, Courtney Brown, Piper Burnett, Garrett Campbell, Carter Campbell, Makenna Carolus, Lesley Carter, Sofia Castillo, Braylon Castillo, Damien Dailey, Kai Dale, Ciera Decker, Bailey DeTray, Ramon Diaz, Landon Dockery, Jackson Drouillard, Dylan Eagleson, David Elford, Abby Elwood, Gabby Fabiano, Emma Fedderke, Addi Fleischman, Yulit Gallegos, Brittney Garcia, Mya Garcia, Michael Gomez, Cameron Hall, Emma Hanel, Zack Hanson, Daija Heller, Jenamy Hernandez, Ayissa Hernandez, Jayden Hernandez, Dawson Hoeffel, Oriana Holmes, Cydne Holmes, Abby Horvath, Maci Jackson, Madisyn Johnson, Peyton Kessler, Luke Kingsbury, Kerrington Kroeckel, Isaac Kroeckel, Autum Lantz, Dravin Lantz, Summer Lirot, Sunny Lloyd, Sabryna Mansfield, Damien Martinez, Suzi McBride, Reegan Meyle, Kalen Miller, Colin Moats, Cooper Morton, Riley Nadler, Tamorie Nealy, Regan Nelson, Sema’J Norman, Zoey Olivo, Madison Phillips, Emma Pry, Aubrey Relyea, Luke Reynolds, Trevan Rittenhouse, Dade Robinson, Jessica Rodriguez, Matthew Rogers, Ella Rohdy, Jocelyn Romero-Donovan, Jaden Sepeda, Emma Sierra, Trey Siler, Kaylin Sisco, Jake Stephens, Christian Stork, Haden Sullivan, Dain Sutton, Anna Tackett, Olivia Taylor, Savanna Tijerina, Anabelle Tracy, Santiago Valdez, Elijah Valle, Breanna Wagner, Drake Wenninger, Chloe Wetstein, Anivea Wilder and Gabriel Wilfong.
The instrumental and vocal music departments will compete at the OMEA Large Group Contest at Oak Harbor High School on March 6 for band, and Perrysburg High School on March 13 for choir, with five separate bands and choirs competing from DHS.
