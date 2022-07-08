Several street-related projects are — or may be — on their way in Defiance within the coming weeks.
Two certainties are both scheduled to begin within the next 10 days — the city's annual street repair/resurfacing and ADA improvements to several street corners and alleys.
Ward Construction Co., Leipsic, will undertake the first part of the work beginning Monday, weather permitting, and continue through about Aug. 12, according to the city engineer's office.
Resurfacing work will occur on:
• the entirety of Maywinn Road.
• the entirety of Johnson Circle.
• approximately the southern half of Kettenring Drive.
• Seneca Street, between Hopkins and Second streets.
• Prospect Street, between Second and Front streets.
This work may require "limited" street closures on Maywinn Road, Johnson Circle and Kettenring Drive, and driveway access could be blocked "for a few hours," according to Dave Pracht, engineering technician III, due to the nature of the work. "Full-depth point repairs" are needed before resurfacing occurs.
Meanwhile, no parking will be permitted on Prospect and Seneca streets for only brief periods. And Prospect will see a "limited closure" at the Front Street intersection while a storm drain is installed.
Affected residents and businesses are expected to be notified before the work begins, Pracht indicated.
The contract cost is $520,977, approved by Defiance City Council in March.
The second part of the project is planned to begin on July 18 with ADA ramp installations on Davidson, Douglas and Greenler streets.
Improvements on Davidson are scheduled at three alleys near Kentner Street and Jackson Avenue while those on Douglas and Greenler will occur at Second Street.
This too could cause temporary closures and restrict driveway access. And affected residents and businesses will be notified beforehand about this work as well, Pracht noted.
Two other street/sidewalk projects are pending in City Hall.
Bids are expected to be opened Tuesday on the rebuild of a narrow sidewalk on the east side of South Clinton Street, between Riverside Cemetery and Power Dam Road.
The repair/resurfacing of West High Street, between Clinton Street and the city corporation limits to the west, is under contract, but no date has been set for the work to begin, City Engineer Melinda Spow informed The Crescent-News on Thursday.
