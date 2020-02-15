The newest squad from the Defiance Fire Department is temporarily out of commission after being involved in a two-vehicle crash on the city’s eastside Thursday morning.
According to Lt. Robert Ashenfelter of the Ohio Highway Patrol’s Defiance post, at 6:43 a.m. Thursday, the squad, driven by Kodie Carlisle, 28, Defiance, was westbound in the 600 block of East Second Street, when a westbound Ford Ranger driven by Marjorie Cantu, 31, Defiance, went out of control and struck the squad.
The squad then left the roadway and struck a utility pole, closing down a portion of East Second Street while crews cleared the scene.
Cantu and her passenger, Christina Cardenas, 63, Defiance, reportedly sustained minor injuries and were taken by the Defiance Fire Department to Mercy Defiance Hospital.
Carlisle and his passengers, Todd Liffick, 48, and Randy Kuriger, 29, all Defiance firefighters, were not injured.
Cantu was cited for failure to control.
According to Defiance Fire Chief Bill Wilkins, the squad was put into service in January 2019. Two other Defiance squads are available for transport during emergencies, but Wilkins is looking into the possibility of leasing a squad temporarily.
The damaged squad was towed to the manufacturer, Horton Ambulance Service, Grove City, for repair. Wilkins expects the work to take at least four weeks.
