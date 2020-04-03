The Defiance Society of Artists Inc. will hold its annual hand-painted egg sale online this year. All proceeds help fund the artist society’s operational expenses. For more information on the sale, go to its Facebook event page for online sale details — www.facebook.com/events/2792634564190685
A bake sale will not be possible on Saturday, so the artists have added an online auction of a select dozen or more unique eggs, for which bidding will start at $10.
Both the auction and the live Facebook sale of 100 individual eggs will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday on its event page. Kate Smolik will emcee the unique egg auction and Rose Mansel-Pleydell will host the live 100 egg sale simultaneously on the Facebook event page.
All numbered eggs will remain on the event page until 24 hours after the live sale for buyers to continue to comment “sold” on eggs available. Buyers must include their email address in the same “sold” comment and Square will issue invoices via email. All invoices should be paid within a few days, by mailing checks promptly to Defiance Society of Artists Inc. Egg Sale, 391 Maumee River Crossing, Defiance 43512.
All sales are final. See the Defiance Society of Artists’ Facebook page for egg pick-up information.
All mail be held for a week before processing to assist in preventing spread of COVID-19.
