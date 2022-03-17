Egg /bake sale

The Defiance Society of Artists (DSA) holds it Egg and Bake Sale on April 9. Proceeds will benefit the DSA facility. This photo shows some of the artwork available for the sale.

 Photo courtesy of Defiance Society of Artists.

The Defiance Society of Artists (DSA) is celebrating its 75th year and will host its annual Egg & Bake Sale on April 9 from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. at 522 Pearl St. Dozens of blown eggs, painted by members in watercolor and acrylic, will be available for sale. Childproof and “cat friendly” painted plastic eggs are also a recent addition, and are labeled as plastic.

Traditionally, a bake sale also is featured as part of the painted egg sale.

For customers unable to attend on April 9, approximately 20-25 selected painted eggs will be offered for auction on the DSA Facebook page from April 4-8. Bids are made by commenting on your favorite egg photos throughout the week. Egg pick-up will be April 9 at the sale after payment is received.

Proceeds from the sale are earmarked for the upkeep of the DSA facility.

