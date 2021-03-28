The Defiance Society of Artists held its annual painted egg & bake sale Saturday at the group’s studio, 522 Pearl St., Defiance. Several people were in attendance during the event, which was held from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. The event is the groups primary fundraiser, with monies raised used for property taxes and utilities at the studio. Several local artists donate months of time and supplies to paint the eggs, with 100% of the proceeds going to the art society.

Trending Recipe Videos


Load comments