The Defiance Society of Artists will hold its annual painted egg & bake sale from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. March 27 at the group’s studio, 522 Pearl St., Defiance. There will also be a select group of eggs for a Facebook online bid sale March 22-26, closing at 10 p.m.

This event is the Defiance Society of Artists’ primary fundraiser, with monies raised used for property taxes and utilities at the studio. Several local artists donate months of time and supplies to paint the eggs, with 100% of the proceeds going to the art society.

