Defiance Rotary Club held its annual Four-Way Speech Contest Monday, with Cameron McDonald of Defiance High School (second from left) finishing first and winning $200. McDonald advances to compete at the Rotary District 6600 Conference in Van Wert, April 18. Also pictured are Brenna Elston of Defiance High School (second from right), who finished second and earned $100; Emma Luthi of Tinora High School (right), who finished third and earned $50; and Kirstie Mack, Defiance Rotary Club first vice president.

