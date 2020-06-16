Defiance County commissioners approved a resolution concerning the county senior services’ property tax renewal levy.
Amy Francis, senior services director, met with commissioners to request placement of the 1.4-mill, five-year renewal levy for operating expenses on the November ballot.
She stated that senior services will need additional funding in the future, but her agency does not want to put extra financial burden on taxpayers during the coronavirus situation. According to commissioners’ news release concerning Monday’s meeting, Francis also promised that senior services “will continue to serve the Defiance County seniors to the best of their ability within their budget.”
Commissioners approved the first resolution needed in the levy renewal process during Monday’s meeting.
Its purpose is to request the Defiance County auditor to certify the dollar amount of revenue that would be generated by a 1.4-mill renewal levy and the amount of money it would generate based on the current tax duplicate. Once these amounts are provided to commissioners, they will decide whether on not to proceed with placing the levy on the fall ballot.
In other business Monday, commissioners:
• met with Jerry Hayes, county economic development director, and Carla Hinkle, workforce management director, for their monthly update.
• held the annual ditch maintenance review with Kevin Hancock of the county’s ditch maintenance office. Paulding County commissioners participated electronically. The joint board of commissioners approved proposed assessments for the ditches maintained by both Defiance County and Paulding County.
• discussed pending legal matters with Russ Herman, assistant county prosecutor.
